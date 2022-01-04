The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team rebounded from an early defeat at the Eau Claire Holiday Duals on Dec. 29 to finish the holiday tournament 3-1 against teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Starting the day against Ellsworth (Wisconsin), the Knights lost 43-31. K-W then rattled off a 45-30 victory against Mahtomedi, a 54-28 win against Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) and a 48-31 triumph against Maple Grove to depart Wisconsin with a winning record.

Ryan LaCanne (106-pound weight class), Gavin Johnson (132) and Jaedin Johnson (170) all finished 4-0 individually, while Masyn Hanson (113), Dillon Bartel (152), Owen Craig (160) and Will Van Epps (195/220) all registered 3-1 records.

Full results from all four duals are listed below:

Ellsworth 43, Kenyon-Wanamingo 31

113: Logan Mueller (ELLS) over Masyn Hanson (KEWA) (MD 13-4)

120: William Penn (ELLS) over Reed Sommer (KEWA) (Dec 7-2)

126: Michael Holst (ELLS) over Myles Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 0:39)

132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Corey Poellinger (ELLS) (Fall 1:12)

138: Blake Nelson (ELLS) over Landon Trump (KEWA) (Fall 1:44)

145: John Gillespie (ELLS) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 3:09)

152: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Kehan O`Neil (ELLS) (Fall 1:03)

160: Ivan Veenendall (ELLS) over Owen Craig (KEWA) (Fall 1:09)

170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Anthony Madsen (ELLS) (Dec 4-1)

182: Louis Jahnke (ELLS) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 1:36)

195: Ryan Matzek (ELLS) over (KEWA) (For.)

220: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Nolan Kummer (ELLS) (MD 9-0)

285: Charles Koncur (KEWA) over (ELLS) (For.)

106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over Landan Lampman (ELLS) (Fall 6:27)

Kenyon-Wanamingo 54, Eau Claire North 28

132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Elijah Vlcek (ECN) (Fall 0:52)

138: Landon Trump (KEWA) over Michael Halvorsen (ECN) (Fall 1:23)

145: Mekhi Thomas (ECN) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 4:26)

152: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Carson Duerkop (ECN) (Fall 3:29)

160: Owen Craig (KEWA) over (ECN) (For.)

170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Camran Baum (ECN) (Fall 1:27)

182: Jin Yang (ECN) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 4:36)

195: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Tate Downey (ECN) (Fall 1:26)

220: Noah Penigar (ECN) over Charles Koncur (KEWA) (Fall 1:47)

285: Riley Mercer (ECN) over (KEWA) (For.)

106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over Wyatt Ecklor (ECN) (Fall 1:41)

113: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over (ECN) (For.)

120: Reed Sommer (KEWA) over (ECN) (For.)

126: Jonah Berg (ECN) over Myles Thompson (KEWA) (MD 15-6)

Kenyon-Wanamingo 45, Mahtomedi 30

120: Double Forfeit

126: Reed Sommer (KEWA) over Lucas Monteiro (MAHT) (Fall 2:45)

132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over (MAHT) (For.)

138: Landon Trump (KEWA) over (MAHT) (For.)

145: Evan McGuire (MAHT) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 0:42)

152: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Hayden Schaefer (MAHT) (Fall 4:27)

160: Owen Craig (KEWA) over Alex Lavalle (MAHT) (TF 16-0 5:45)

170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Jonathan Harvey (MAHT) (Fall 1:04)

182: Billy Arlandson (MAHT) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 1:31)

195: Emmet Poppelman (MAHT) over Will Van Epps (KEWA) (Fall 1:34)

220: Max Rice (MAHT) over (KEWA) (For.)

285: JP Johnson (MAHT) over Charles Koncur (KEWA) (Fall 0:28)

106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over Aidan Carlson (MAHT) (MD 16-5)

113: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over Samuel White (MAHT) (Fall 0:22)

Kenyon-Wanamingo 48, Maple Grove 31

106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over (MAGR) (For.)

113: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over Ethan Hong (MAGR) (Fall 4:41)

120: Connor Peterson (MAGR) over Reed Sommer (KEWA) (MD 14-4)

126: Myles Thompson (KEWA) over (MAGR) (For.)

132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Refus Bartee (MAGR) (Fall 1:50)

138: Thomas Schlangen (MAGR) over Landon Trump (KEWA) (Dec 8-3)

145: Max Johnson (MAGR) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 1:12)

152: Ben Schultz (MAGR) over Dillon Bartel (KEWA) (Fall 5:21)

160: Owen Craig (KEWA) over Grant Sandell (MAGR) (Fall 1:10)

170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Nicholas Wentland (MAGR) (Fall 2:27)

182: Julian Stevens (MAGR) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 1:09)

195: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Andrew Toms (MAGR) (Fall 3:44)

220: Charles Koncur (KEWA) over (MAGR) (For.)

285: Luis Haro (MAGR) over (KEWA) (For.)

