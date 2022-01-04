The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team rebounded from an early defeat at the Eau Claire Holiday Duals on Dec. 29 to finish the holiday tournament 3-1 against teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Starting the day against Ellsworth (Wisconsin), the Knights lost 43-31. K-W then rattled off a 45-30 victory against Mahtomedi, a 54-28 win against Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) and a 48-31 triumph against Maple Grove to depart Wisconsin with a winning record.
Ryan LaCanne (106-pound weight class), Gavin Johnson (132) and Jaedin Johnson (170) all finished 4-0 individually, while Masyn Hanson (113), Dillon Bartel (152), Owen Craig (160) and Will Van Epps (195/220) all registered 3-1 records.
Full results from all four duals are listed below:
Ellsworth 43, Kenyon-Wanamingo 31
113: Logan Mueller (ELLS) over Masyn Hanson (KEWA) (MD 13-4)
120: William Penn (ELLS) over Reed Sommer (KEWA) (Dec 7-2)
126: Michael Holst (ELLS) over Myles Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 0:39)
132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Corey Poellinger (ELLS) (Fall 1:12)
138: Blake Nelson (ELLS) over Landon Trump (KEWA) (Fall 1:44)
145: John Gillespie (ELLS) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 3:09)
152: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Kehan O`Neil (ELLS) (Fall 1:03)
160: Ivan Veenendall (ELLS) over Owen Craig (KEWA) (Fall 1:09)
170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Anthony Madsen (ELLS) (Dec 4-1)
182: Louis Jahnke (ELLS) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 1:36)
195: Ryan Matzek (ELLS) over (KEWA) (For.)
220: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Nolan Kummer (ELLS) (MD 9-0)
285: Charles Koncur (KEWA) over (ELLS) (For.)
106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over Landan Lampman (ELLS) (Fall 6:27)
Kenyon-Wanamingo 54, Eau Claire North 28
132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Elijah Vlcek (ECN) (Fall 0:52)
138: Landon Trump (KEWA) over Michael Halvorsen (ECN) (Fall 1:23)
145: Mekhi Thomas (ECN) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 4:26)
152: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Carson Duerkop (ECN) (Fall 3:29)
160: Owen Craig (KEWA) over (ECN) (For.)
170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Camran Baum (ECN) (Fall 1:27)
182: Jin Yang (ECN) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 4:36)
195: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Tate Downey (ECN) (Fall 1:26)
220: Noah Penigar (ECN) over Charles Koncur (KEWA) (Fall 1:47)
285: Riley Mercer (ECN) over (KEWA) (For.)
106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over Wyatt Ecklor (ECN) (Fall 1:41)
113: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over (ECN) (For.)
120: Reed Sommer (KEWA) over (ECN) (For.)
126: Jonah Berg (ECN) over Myles Thompson (KEWA) (MD 15-6)
Kenyon-Wanamingo 45, Mahtomedi 30
120: Double Forfeit
126: Reed Sommer (KEWA) over Lucas Monteiro (MAHT) (Fall 2:45)
132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over (MAHT) (For.)
138: Landon Trump (KEWA) over (MAHT) (For.)
145: Evan McGuire (MAHT) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 0:42)
152: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Hayden Schaefer (MAHT) (Fall 4:27)
160: Owen Craig (KEWA) over Alex Lavalle (MAHT) (TF 16-0 5:45)
170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Jonathan Harvey (MAHT) (Fall 1:04)
182: Billy Arlandson (MAHT) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 1:31)
195: Emmet Poppelman (MAHT) over Will Van Epps (KEWA) (Fall 1:34)
220: Max Rice (MAHT) over (KEWA) (For.)
285: JP Johnson (MAHT) over Charles Koncur (KEWA) (Fall 0:28)
106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over Aidan Carlson (MAHT) (MD 16-5)
113: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over Samuel White (MAHT) (Fall 0:22)
Kenyon-Wanamingo 48, Maple Grove 31
106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over (MAGR) (For.)
113: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over Ethan Hong (MAGR) (Fall 4:41)
120: Connor Peterson (MAGR) over Reed Sommer (KEWA) (MD 14-4)
126: Myles Thompson (KEWA) over (MAGR) (For.)
132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Refus Bartee (MAGR) (Fall 1:50)
138: Thomas Schlangen (MAGR) over Landon Trump (KEWA) (Dec 8-3)
145: Max Johnson (MAGR) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 1:12)
152: Ben Schultz (MAGR) over Dillon Bartel (KEWA) (Fall 5:21)
160: Owen Craig (KEWA) over Grant Sandell (MAGR) (Fall 1:10)
170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Nicholas Wentland (MAGR) (Fall 2:27)
182: Julian Stevens (MAGR) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 1:09)
195: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Andrew Toms (MAGR) (Fall 3:44)
220: Charles Koncur (KEWA) over (MAGR) (For.)
285: Luis Haro (MAGR) over (KEWA) (For.)