A well-rounded effort from Stella Rechtzigel helped the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team start its season with a win Saturday against Legacy Christian Academy at the Breakdown Side Out Classic in Hopkins.
Rechtzigel soared for a team-high five blocks, while also slamming five kills, placing five aces and lunging for three digs. Leah Berg led the Knights with 11 kills and four blocks, while Tessa Erlandson notched 12 digs and five kills.
Josi Quam dished out 16 assists in addition to picking up five kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks. Emma Paulson also combined nine assists with six digs, while Julia Dahl recorded 12 digs and four kills.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next travels Friday to play at Lake City, which has yet to play a match this season.