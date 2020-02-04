Kenyon-Wanamingo had a chance to wrestle its way into first place in the Hiawatha Valley League Conference standings on Thursday night with a dual at Class AA No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville.
The KoMets came into the dual with an overall record of 12-1 and a perfect 8-0 record in the HVL. The Knights, meanwhile, came in at 19-4 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
The outcome was far from what K-W was hoping for, as the KoMets proved worthy of their No. 3 ranking in a dominating 69-6 win.
Gavin Johnson nearly got the Knights out to an early lead in the 106-pound matchup but ultimately fell 2-0 in overtime to Dominic Mann.
As it turned out, Kasson-Mantorville was just getting warmed up. The KoMets won the next three matches via fall, while Logan Vaughn (ranked No. 4 at 132) had to settle for a 15-1 decision over K-W’s Dillon Bartel.
The Knights picked up their only points of the night after Alec Johnson (138) quickly pinned Henry Paulson, but it was all K-M after that.
The KoMets’ Tanner Paulson (ranked No. 10 at 145) and Carlos Ruffo (ranked No. 1 at 152) won back-to-back matches via technical fall and K-M won via fall at 160 and 182, with another win via technical fall sandwiched in between at 170.
The last match of the night was the 220-pound matchup, where K-M’s Patrick Kennedy (ranked No. 1 at 182) won via technical fall over Carter Quam (ranked No. 7 in Class A at 220 pounds).
Knights go 3-0 at Cannon Falls invite
After the disappointing loss at Kasson-Mantorville, the Knights responded in the best way possible by going 3-0 at the Cannon Falls invite on Saturday.
The Knights started the day by wrestling against Rochester John Marshall and cruised to a 57-16 victory. After that they wrestled against Plainview-Elgin-Millville and held on for a 40-33 victory. The Knights’ final dual of the day was against Hastings, whom they defeated 47-27.
In the closest match of the day against the PEM Bulldogs, K-W won the first four matches and built enough of a lead to hang on in the end.
Gavin Johnson got the Knights off to a strong start in the 106-pound matchup when he outlasted PEM’s Isaac Walch, eventually winning the ultimate tiebreaker decision 3-2.
Trent Foss didn’t need as much time to win at 113, as he dominated Riley Boland for the fall in just 19 seconds to push the Knights’ lead to 9-0.
Keifer Olson (120) also came up with six big points by pinning Korbin Pflaum in 1:41, while K-W’s Isaiah Thompson (126) won a 10-0 major decision over Alex Hinrichs to extend the Knights’ lead to 19-0.
Austin Michel (132) finally got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard after winning a 6-3 decision over Dillon Bartel, but the Knights were strong again at 138 and 145, as Alec Johnson (138) needed just 41 seconds to pin Garion Wallgren, while Bray Olson (145) outlasted Kael Lamb to win an 8-5 decision.
PEM’s Cael Marx (152) picked up the first pin for the Bulldogs, defeating Jaedin Johnson by fall in 40 seconds, while Joe Stucky (ranked No. 5 in Class AA at 152) bumped up a weight class and pinned K-W’s Daniel Van Epps in 3:27.
The Knights’ Tyler Craig won at 170 due to an injury to PEM’s Dereck Boyum, which gave the Knights enough of a cushion to forfeit at 182 and 195.
K-W’s Carter Quam (ranked No. 7 in Class A at 220) capped off the dual with an exclamation point by pinning Anthony Roberton in just 55 seconds.
The Knights are now 22-5 overall and 6-1 in the Hiawatha Valley League.