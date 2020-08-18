How tough is it to find a size 15 soccer cleat? Ask Armani Tucker.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo student has traded in his football cleats for soccer cleats this fall to become a member of the Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield boys soccer team. Tucker, a senior, who wrestled at 285 pounds last year for the Knights, hasn’t played soccer before but thought he’d give it a shot since football has moved to a spring season for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s a lot different from football but I think as far as conditioning, it’s nothing too different,” Tucker said. “We run a lot for wrestling, football and track. I think the biggest gain I’ll get is speed and agility.”
Tucker will likely play as a defender for T/K-W/H and he’ll likely make attackers think twice on corner kicks inside the 18-yard box.
The Cobras program is entering its second year as a varsity program and will have 22 players this season. Kenyon-Wanamingo student Michael Pliscott has played with the team since it started out and now that it has the first year under its belt, it’ll expect more this season.
“I think this year we just want to put ourselves out there,” Pliscott said. “I think last year, we did good but it wasn’t the best season. I know we could’ve done better but now this is kind of the year to put our name out there and let the other teams know that we’re not a team that you can play around with.”
T/K-W/H didn’t win a game last season but remained competitive throughout the season. The Cobras scored a goal in every game, but they’ll have to replace two of their leading scorers.
The Cobras welcome a new head coach this season in Tony Bendickson. He’ll handle the majority of the administrative work while assistants carry on with the on-field strategy.
“Everybody respects us now,” Bendrickson said. “I think last year we weren’t respected because we were fresh. So now they know we’re somewhat of a threat.”
Bendickson expects the team to remain stout on defense and through the midfield.
The team opens the season Aug. 27 against Byron at Triton High School.