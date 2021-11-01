Without much drama, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team swept sixth-seeded Alden-Conger in the Section 1A quarterfinals on Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.

The third-seeded Knights won by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 to advance to Thursday's Section 1A semifinals against second-seeded Mabel-Canton.

Kenyon-Wanamingo enjoyed the return of do-everything player Josi Quam, who racked up 20 assists, 16 digs, nine kills and a pair of aces in the win. Tessa Erlandson also recorded 23 digs and slammed 11 kills, while Rachel Ryan tied for the team-high in digs with 23.

Leah Berg led the Knights with 13 kills to go along with her six digs and three block aces.

Stella Rechtzigel, meanwhile, soared for a team-high five block aces, in addition to six kills and three digs, while Julia Dahl added four block aces, 11 digs and four kills.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

