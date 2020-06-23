The Twin Rivers amateur baseball league is still waiting for the majority of its fields to open up before baseball can begin.
As of Tuesday, Austin is the only league member with a field that has been opened by its city. Wanamingo is waiting until July 1 to play on the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School field, as are other teams. Winona cannot begin playing games on its field until after July 4.
The Twin Rivers League will play just a 10-game league schedule and will break up teams into pods. Wanamingo will play Pine Island and Dodge County twice and other league opponents once. Waseca will face Austin and Owatonna twice while Winona will play Stewartville and Rochester twice.
The league playoff format will remain the same as last year with a best-of-three series. The top team will get a bye while the others will try to advance to regions.
The MBA state tournament in New Ulm is scheduled to begin Aug. 21 in New Ulm. The state tournament will resume the next two following weekends with state championship games scheduled for Labor Day.