McKenzie Moore worked a walk and came around to score with the help of a single from Hailey Lerfald in the fourth inning to notch a run for the Knights in a 11-1 defeat against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday afternoon.
Lerfald also walked in her first plate appearance to reach base twice Monday.
The KoMets scored twice in the first, four times in the third, once in the fourth and four times in the fifth to secure the five-inning victory.
Kenyon-Wanamingo also put three runners on base in the fifth inning with singles from Shayley Ferguson and Rachel Ryan — in addition to Josie Flom being hit by a pitch — but were unable to score to extend the game to a sixth inning.
The Knights return to the field Monday, May 10 against Lake City.