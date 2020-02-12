Despite trailing by just two points at halftime, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team was unable to snap its losing streak on Tuesday night, as the Knights were outdone in the second half and fell on the road to the Triton Cobras by a score of 73-64.
The Cobras were clinging to a slim 29-27 lead at the break, but their offense got into more of a rhythm in the second half and the Knights simply couldn’t keep up, which resulted in their fifth consecutive loss.
Haevan Quimby was particularly lethal for the Cobras with 28 points, but the K-W defense also had trouble containing Owen Petersohn (18 points) and Braxton Munnikhuysen (13 points).
Trevor Steberg led the way for the Knights with 19 points, followed by Tate Erlandson with 14, Casey Wesbur with 13 and Laden Nerison with 11. Steberg drained four 3-pointers in the second half and Erlandson hit three in a row, but the Triton offense was even stronger.
K-W’s Tanner Anglestad finished with three points, and Luke Alme and Riley Horn chipped in two apiece.
Next up for K-W (6-16 overall, 0-10 Hiawatha Valley League) is a road game at Class 2A No. 3 Lake City (19-2, 11-0 HVL) on Friday.