New blood in the Gopher Conference beat out a longstanding contender in Tuesday’s matchup in Kenyon.
The host Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights dispatched the Medford Tigers 3-1 (25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17) in front of a near-capacity crowd at The Castle.
“To be honest, I was really happy with how they played,” K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. “We haven’t played in almost two weeks..Last week on Tuesday, we didn’t have a match; we didn’t schedule one. Then Thursday, we were supposed to play WEM, but they got COVID on JV and varsity so we had no matches last week. To come out and play as well as we did, I was very proud of how we played.”
These two teams last met in the 2019 section finals where Medford won 3-2. That was the Tigers’ second run to the Class A state tournament in three years. They’ve finished top-three in the conference every year since 2015.
Reaching the latter echelon will be a tougher task with K-W headlining fellow Gopher newcomers Randolph, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Triton as new constants on the schedule.
"To be honest, going to the Gopher everyone thinks you’re going to a smaller conference compared to the (Hiawatha Valley League)," Erlandson said.
The HVL does have schools with larger enrollments, but Erlandson argues that doesn't directly mean a large talent disparity.
"The Gopher has many great teams," Erlandson said. "Every night it’s a battle. You can’t walk in ever thinking it’s going to be easy. A lot of our matches have gone four or five sets."
Medford head coach Missy Underdahl described how her team found pockets of success Tuesday night, but only if the Tigers earned it.
“When we passed well, we could run our offense,” Underdahl said. “When we weren’t passing well, we were so out of system we just couldn’t make anything work and they have too good of a defense, and offense, to just throw free balls over it. We just didn’t take advantage of opportunities we had.”
The Knights have adapted well to their new conference digs with roots as a frequent contender in the Hiawatha Valley League and a state tournament regular previously in Class AA and now Class A. Medford is now in Class AA.
The Knights re-entered the top-10 in this week’s Class A coaches’ poll top at No. 10 and played the part early on against the Tigers.
Neither team could create separation in the first set until K-W took a 16-12 lead into a Medford timeout. The Knights took the next three points and sealed the first win on senior Julia Dahl's tip over the net that fell softly for a kill.
“(Medford’s) definitely one of the better challenges that we faced,” said senior Leah Berg, who led the team with 12 kills, "but we came in, worked hard in practice all week and were ready for it.”
The second set played out similarly. The see-saw tilted until K-W established an 11-8 lead. Medford dialed up another timeout down 16-12 and found momentum after the break to cut the deficit to one on three occasions. Medford senior hitters Clara Kniefel and Isabel DeLeon each came alive with five kills in the set. DeLeon’s 12 led the Tigers for the match.
K-W found a way to wall up in crunch time.
A sturdy net presence was one of the keys Erlandson credited for her team winning its fourth in a row and fifth of the last six.
Senior Stella Rechtzigel led with seven of the team’s 12 block aces.
“I think our blocking really helped us tonight and gets us excited,” Erlandson said. “Our serve receive, we struggled in the third set. I think that’s why we lost that set “
Medford had zero aces in the first two sets. Kniefel got the Tigers on that board in that department and used stingy serving to help the Tigers eventually race to a 17-9 lead that forced K-W to burn its two timeouts. The Knights took the next two points before it was all Tigers for the biggest set win of the night.
“I felt our serving was a lot stronger in that game and we jumped out to a lead in the beginning," Underdahl said. "And our energy level. We have to have energy on the court at all times. When we start losing energy, we just don’t play at the level we should play.”
Medford didn’t go down easy in the fourth, staying within range down 17-15 before K-W put on the jets.
K-W junior Tessa Erlandson said the Knights played some of their best team volleyball and credited good preparation for what Medford had to offer.
Rechtzigel added that she’s seen the team’s chemistry continue to grow. Tracy Erlandson added the team still brought tenacity to a full week's of practice without a match to look forward to.
K-W improved to 8-2 overall and moved into third place in conference at 5-1. Medford dropped to 8-6 overall and to fourth place in conference at 4-2.
Sophomore Rachel Ryan led K-W with 20 digs followed by 16 for Erlandson. Rechtzigel had two of the Knights' six ace serves. Erlandson tallied eight kills, Dahl seven and Rechtzigel six. Junior Josi Quam led with 21 set assists.
For Medford, junior Andrea Bock led with 23 digs, followed by 18 for junior Julia Niles and 13 for senior MacKenzie Kellen. Senior Hannah Schull added 10 kills followed by nine for Kniefel and eight for Kellen. Niles had 41 of the Tigers' 43 set assists.