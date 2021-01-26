The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team must have been in a hurry to get back home Monday night, when they eased to a 72-6 victory against WEM/JWP in Janesville with the help of winning 10 matches by fall, all in the first period.
Staring in the 106-pound weight class, K-W's Reed Sommer pinned his opponent in the first minute of the dual, before Trent Foss (126), Kiefer Olson (132), Alec Johnson (138), Dillon Bartel (145), Bray Olson (152), Tyler Craig (160), Will Van Epps (170), Carter Quam (220) and Armani Tucker (285) all dispatched their opponents by fall in the first period.
Gavin Johnson (120) and Logan Meyers (195) both won by forfeit for the Knights, while WEM/JWP earned its six points with a 7-2 decision at 113 for Carson Petry and a 3-1 decision at 182 for Kurtis Crosby.
The full results for that match, as well as a Saturday triangular against Chatfield and Triton, and a Thursday triangular against Kasson-Mantorville and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson are listed below.
KW 72, WEM/JWP 6 (Monday)
106 — Reed Sommer (KEWA) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 0:46)
113 — Carson Petry (WEJW) over Tate Miller (KEWA) (Dec 7-2)
120 — Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over (WEJW) (For.)
126 — Trent Foss (KEWA) over Patrick Adams (WEJW) (Fall 0:10)
132 — Kiefer Olson (KEWA) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (Fall 0:42)
138 — Alec Johnson (KEWA) over Gavin Krause (WEJW) (Fall 0:29)
145 — Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Cody Cowdin (WEJW) (Fall 1:58)
152 — Bray Olson (KEWA) over Jack Morsching (WEJW) (Fall 1:29)
160 — Tyler Craig (KEWA) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (Fall 1:53)
170 — Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:40)
182 — Kurtis Crosby (WEJW) over Daniel Van Epps (KEWA) (Dec 3-1)
195 — Logan Meyers (KEWA) over (WEJW) (For.)
220 — Carter Quam (KEWA) over Sam Carlson (WEJW) (Fall 0:42)
285 — Armani Tucker (KEWA) over Keegan Kuball (WEJW) (Fall 1:03)
Chatfield 44, KW 27 (Saturday)
106 — Gage Bartels (CHAT) over Reed Sommer (KEWA) (MD 12-3)
113 — Ben Carrier (CHAT) over Tate Miller (KEWA) (Dec 5-4)
120 — Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Ayden Miner (CHAT) (Fall 0:17)
126 — Carson Rowland (CHAT) over Trent Foss (KEWA) (For.)
132 — Cody Guenther (CHAT) over Kiefer Olson (KEWA) (Fall 0:20)
138 — Alec Johnson (KEWA) over Lukas Carrier (CHAT) (Fall 1:11)
145 — Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Kail Schott (CHAT) (Dec 5-3)
152 — Thad Evans (CHAT) over Bray Olson (KEWA) (Dec 9-7)
160 — Tate Karver (CHAT) over Tyler Craig (KEWA) (MD 13-1)
170 — Seth Goetzinger (CHAT) over Dillon Bartel (KEWA) (Fall 2:56)
182 — Grady Schott (CHAT) over Will Van Epps (KEWA) (Fall 0:13)
195 — Carter Quam (KEWA) over Miles Mulhern (CHAT) (Fall 0:55)
220 — Campbell Berge (CHAT) over Danny VanEpps (KEWA) (Fall 1:40)
285 — Tucker Armani (KEWA) over Aj Karver (CHAT) (Fall 5:06)
KW 63, LARP 12 (Thursday)
106 — Reed Sommer (KEWA) over Spencer Nelson (LARP) (Fall 0:49)
113 — Tyler Kreidemacher (LARP) over Tate Miller (KEWA) (Fall 1:02)
120 — Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Jordan Zibrowski (LARP) (Dec 7-2)
126 — Carter Jonsgaard (LARP) over Trent Foss (KEWA) (Fall 1:54)
132 — Kiefer Olson (KEWA) over Quintin Betthaser (LARP) (Dec 8-4)
138 — Alec Johnson (KEWA) over Titan Tekautz (LARP) (Fall 0:57)
145 — Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Caleb Mueller (LARP) (Fall 4:32)
152 — Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Gable Speltz (LARP) (Fall 1:57)
160 — Bray Olson (KEWA) over Aaron Prinsen (LARP) (Fall 1:56)
170 — Jed Johnson (KEWA) over Colin Klug (LARP) (Fall 1:06)
182 — Daniel Van Epps (KEWA) over Brennan Corcoran (LARP) (Dec 4-2)
195 — Logan Meyers (KEWA) over Tyler Kryzer (LARP) (Fall 0:44)
220 — Carter Quam (KEWA) over Jacob Meyer (LARP) (Fall 1:09)
285 — Armani Tucker (KEWA) over DJ Plank (LARP) (Fall 0:48)
Kasson-Mantorville 60, KW 12 (Thursday)
106 — Broc Vaughan (KAMA) over Reed Sommer (KEWA) (Dec 6-3)
113 — Luke Swanson (KAMA) over Tate Miller (KEWA) (TF 17-1 0:00)
120 — Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Devan Andrist (KAMA) (Fall 6:44)
126 — Joseph Kennedy (KAMA) over Trent Foss (KEWA) (Fall 2:37)
132 — Dominic Mann (KAMA) over Kiefer Olson (KEWA) (Fall 4:35)
138 — Alec Johnson (KEWA) over Henry Paulson (KAMA) (Fall 3:36)
145 — Logan Vaughan (KAMA) over Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) (TF 19-2 0:00)
152 — Dylan Baker (KAMA) over Bray Olson (KEWA) (Fall 2:48)
160 — Cole Glazier (KAMA) over Dillon Bartel (KEWA) (Fall 6:42)
170 — Kail Wynia (KAMA) over Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) (Fall 0:55)
182 — Bennett Berge (KAMA) over Danny Van Epps (KEWA) (Fall 2:48)
195 — Jackson Kennedy (KAMA) over Carter Quam (KEWA) (Dec 8-4)
220 — Anthony Moe-Tucker (KAMA) over Logan Meyers (KEWA) (TF 21-6 0:00)
285 — Reed Parrish (KAMA) over Armani Tucker (KEWA) (Dec 2-0)
Note: The results from the match Saturday against Triton were unavailable as of publication.