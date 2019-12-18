COACHES
Jake Wieme — second year as head coach
Assistant coaches:
Freddie Rolstad — one year
Tracy Erlandson — 20 years
KEY PLAYERS
Riley Dummer — forward — four years lettered, two years all-conference. Dummer leads K-W with 18 points and 5 rebounds/game.
Julianna Boyum — forward — four years lettered. The Knights are counting on Boyum to maintain or increase her average of 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game.
Megan Mattson — forward — four years lettered. Mattson contributes and average of 6 rebounds and 6 points per game.
Maddi Luebke — guard — three years lettered. Luebke averages 4 assists, 3 steals and 5 points per game.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Sydney Burow — forward — one year lettered. Burow averages 3 points and 4 boards per game.
Cera Crouse — forward/center — one year lettered. Crouse is a strong presence in the post.
Nora Woock — forward — one year lettered. A good shooter.
Morgyn Schaefer — guard — one year lettered
Tessa Erlandson — guard — freshman
MOVED ON
Guard Kassandra Keller graduated this spring.
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
The Knights have a wealth of seniors. They return four 2018-19 starters, and eight or nine who were on last year’s roster.
Last year, K-W was 7-18 and finished 13th out of 17 in the section. In the conference, they were 2-12 and finished fourth on the blue side.
They hoped to be competitive in both a tough conference and section, and finish in the top half with a record over .500. Lake City, Goodhue, Lourdes, Stewartville, Kasson-Mantorville and Goodhue all have very good returning teams from last year and will be the teams to beat in both the conference and section.
K-W will rely on its senior-dominated team and the experience they will bring.
COACHSPEAK
“Looking for a great year of basketball. The girls have worked hard and put in lots of time getting ready for the year. We’ve got a great group of girls that are very athletic. We hope to be known for great team defense and taking care of the ball on offense.”
— Jake Wieme
BY THE NUMBERS
8 — The number of seniors on the K-W girls basketball team
4 — The number of returning starters