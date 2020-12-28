The Mayo Civic Center Region 1 Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee recently announced its 2021 induction class, and the nine-person group includes longtime Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Matt Ryan.
Ryan, who still serves as the K-W principal, stepped down as the school's wrestling coach at the end of the 2018-19 season after 21 years in charge.
He finished with a 363-172-2 record as a coach and led the Knights to 12 straight Section 1A finals in his last 12 years, winning six of those titles.
In 2016, his K-W team won the Class A state championship, while it finished as state runner-ups in 2009 and 2019. After winning the state championship, Ryan was named the Wrestling Coach of the Year across all three competition classes in Minneosta.
The induction ceremony will be conducted Saturday, March 13. It is still undecided whether or not the ceremony will be in person or virtual, and updates will be announced in the coming months.
Other inductees alongside Ryan are Austin's Brad Fisher (the first eighth grader to win an MSHSL state title), Kasson-Mantorville's Jason Rhoten (state champion in 2002), Hayfield's Chris Steele (two-time state champion), Lewiston-Altura's Thomas Theede (1982 state champion), Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Mike Buringa (state champion, later coach at P-E-M and K-M), 28-year official Rod Hoesley, 25-year assistant coach for Caledonia/Houston Jay Wheaton, and Donita Flodeen, the wife of longtime Cannon Falls coach Dudley Flodeen.