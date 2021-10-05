The question is no longer if, but when Mara Quam is going to take her spot atop the Minnesota State, Mankato volleyball record books.
After entering her final season in reach of breaking the program’s all-time digs record, a red-hot start in which the 2017 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate has already racked up 276 digs this year has Quam at 1,693 digs for her career. The record of 1,741 is held by Hayley Fogarty.
That rapid closure is due to a consistent start to the season in which Quam has notched double-digit digs in all but one of her 15 matches, and tallied more than 15 digs in 11 of those matches. She’s averaging 4.77 digs a set, and has also helped out offensively with 60 assists and 15 aces.
Minnesota State has started the season 8-7 overall and 3-4 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and next plays this Friday at home against the University of Minnesota-Crookston and Saturday at home against Bemidji State.
Flom swinging hard at Winona State
Not only is 2017 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate Megan Flom racking up kills in her final season at Winona State, but she’s doing so at an incredibly efficient pace.
Flom leads the Warriors with 201 kills in 15 matches, while also leading the team’s attackers with a hitting percentage of .481 (Taylor Pagel technically leads the team in hitting percentage with two kills on three attempts).
For Flom, that all adds up to an average of 4.28 kills a set, which has helped Winona State burst out to a 14-1 start this season and a No. 9 ranking in Division II. The one loss was a sweep against Northern State, while the Warriors still have matches remaining against each of No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul, No. 10 Southwest Minnesota State, No. 16 St. Cloud State and No. 23 University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Winona State played at Concordia-St. Paul on Tuesday night, and next plays a pair of home matches Friday night against the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Saturday against St. Cloud State.