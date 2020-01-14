<&firstgraph>The K-W wrestling team had a busy weekend in Bemidji at the Rick Lee Duals, where the Knights faced by far their stiffest competition of the season.
<&firstgraph>The Knights picked up a key win against Class A No. 6 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, winning by a score of 38-33. But the Knights fell to Class AA’s fourth-ranked team, Perham, by a score of 41-25, and proved to be no match for Class A’s top-ranked team, the LPGE-Browerville Wolves, as the Wolves defeated the Knights 58-3.
<&firstgraph>LPGE-Browerville went on to win the entire tournament, with Bemidji finishing in second and Thief River Falls placing third.
<&firstgraph>The Knights finished 10th out of 16 teams, just behind the Ottertail Central Bulldogs, who beat the Knights 49-24. K-W rebounded after that with a 43-27 win over United North Central and a 46-24 win over Cambridge-Isanti.
<&firstgraph>K-W struggled in the heavier weight classes against Perham but picked up some wins lower down, with Gavin Johnson (106) winning a 5-0 decision over Perham’s Kaden Feldt and Keifer Olson (120) pinning Carson Byer in just 1:01. Bray Olson (145) won a 13-0 major decision over Perham’s Isaac Lung and Jaedin Johnson (152) outlasted Braylon Rach, finally pinning him in 4:45.
<&firstgraph>Perham dominated the rest of the way, however, with the Knights only other win coming in the 195-pound matchup where Carter Quam pinned Aaron Burr in 1:49.
<&firstgraph>K-W faced LPGE-Browerville in its second match, and the Wolves swept every single match until the heavyweight round when K-W’s Armani Tucker outlasted Trey Lancaster in a 4-0 decision. Tyler Craig nearly won the 160-pound matchup but lost an overtime battle to Riley Thom.
<&firstgraph>The Knights’ third opponent was Class A’s sixth-ranked team, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, and the K-W wrestlers turned in their best performance of the tournament in a 38-33 win.
<&firstgraph>Isaiah Thompson (126) stepped up and picked up a big win for the Knights when he pinned Brogan Beito with one second left in the final period, and Bray Olson (152) came through with a big win as well when he pinned Tristan Locken in just 1:16.
<&firstgraph>Badger/Greenbush-Middle River closed in with three straight wins at 160, 170 and 182, but Quam sealed K-W’s win by pinning Jacob Bergsnev in just 43 seconds.
<&firstgraph>K-W then went on to defeat Cambridge-Isanti 46-24 thanks to another big win by Thompson, as well as wins by Dillon Bartel (132), Alec Johnson (138), Jaedin Johnson (152), Tyler Craig (160) and Logan Meyers (170).
<&firstgraph>Quam also picked up another pin, and Tucker (285) closed things out by pinning Jacob McCabe in 2:27.
<&firstgraph>The Knights also defeated the United North Central Warriors 43-27 before dropping their final match, 49-24, to the Ottertail Central Bulldogs. Against the Bulldogs, only Gavin Johnson (106), Thompson (126), Bray Olson (145), Tyler Craig (170) and Quam (195) were able to pick up wins.