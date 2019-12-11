The KW girls basketball team also battled Goodhue on Thursday, and the Wildcats trounced the Knights by a score of 72-31.
Riley Dummer and Julianna Boyum led the way for the Knights with eight points each. Boyum also had three steals in the game, and Madi Luebke finished with four assists.
Goodhue held K-W to just 12 points in the first half. The Knights fared a little better in the second half but were still outscored 30-19.
K-W (1-4 overall, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) will play at Class AA No. 6 Lake City (5-1) on Thursday evening.