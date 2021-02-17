For the second time in a week, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team notched a victory against Dover-Eyota, although Tuesday's clash was much closer than last week's.
Tuesday, the Knights trailed by 16 points with three matches remaining before Logan Meyers won by fall in the 195-pound weight class, Carter Quam won by technical fall at 220 and Armani Tucker won by fall at 285 to lift K-W to a 34-33 victory.
Also winning against D-E was Gavin Johnson (113, 13-0 major decision), Trent Foss (120, 12-2 major decision), Kiefer Olson (126, fall) and Bray Olson (152, 9-3 decision).
The other match Tuesday night was considerably less dramatic, with the Knights claiming a 64-9 victory against Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Martin County West.
Gavin Johnson, Kiefer Olson, Landon Trump, Jaedin Johnson, Bray Olson, Dillon Bartel, Meyers, Quam and Tucker all won by fall, while Foss added a major decision victory.
K-W is back on the mats Friday night in a triangular at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial that also includes Byron/Rochester Lourdes.