The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team challenged Class A No. 5 Hayfield — the defending Class A state champions — on Tuesday night but fell just short in a 44-40 loss on the road.

The Vikings (12-1) led 24-20 at halftime.

The 44 points scored by Hayfield was the team's lowest scoring output so far this season.

The Knights (9-3) were paced by the scoring combo of Gavin Sommer and Paul Kortsch, who finished with 14 and 12 points. Kortsch also snatched six rebounds and swatted away a pair of Hayfield shots.

While Laden Nerison was held below his high scoring average with four points, he supplemented that total with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Luke Alme also paired five points with seven rebounds.

K-W next plays Tuesday, Jan. 18 at home against Randolph.

