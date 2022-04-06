I’ve been thinking about this for two weeks, and I still have no clue how to start this. No clever turn of phrase seemed appropriate, no anecdote encapsulating enough and no thoughtful remark sufficiently genuine.
So, let’s ditch the fancy language and rip the band-aid off: this is my final week with Adams Publishing Group.
This is a decision that’s been weighing on me heavily for the last handful of months and it seems impossible to explain the breadth of my emotions even now.
I’ve loved every second of the past four and a half years I’ve spent patrolling Rice County and its surrounding communities in search of the seemingly endless wave of interesting and compelling stories.
Ultimately, however, it was time for a change. Some of you know that I live in Minneapolis with my partner, who works in the cities. Spending two hours a day on I-35 and countless nights away from the person I love was a sacrifice worth making if it meant pursuing my passion.
At some point in the last few months, though, that sacrifice grew too large. It’s time for a new stage of my life, one that doesn’t revolve around my job but instead is centered on spending time with my favorite people and enjoying my favorite activities.
Those activities might even bring me to the sidelines on a crisp Friday night in the fall or to the baseline on a frigid winter evening. Until then, let’s hope the weather cooperates this week and I’m able to watch a few more stories unfold on the field.