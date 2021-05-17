After surrendering the lead in the top of the seventh Friday afternoon in Waterville, the Buccaneers quickly leaped back in front in the bottom of the seventh with Colten Henry's walk-off hit.
WEM never trailed in the game after taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning and a 5-0 advantage after the third. K-W fought back with one run in the top of the fourth, three in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the seventh to briefly tie the game.
Ethan Bartelt earned the win for the Buccaneers by firing a complete game while striking out four and allowing seven hits. He was countered by the Knights' Trevor Steberg, who fired 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts before Henry's hit ended the afternoon. Both pitchers issued only one walk apiece.
Owen Hilke picked up two hits and drove in two runs for Kenyon-Wanamingo, which also received a pair of RBIs via Luke Berg. Bartelt, meanwhile, notched a pair of hits as well.
WEM traveled to play at NRHEG on Monday afternoon, before hosting Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday and Hayfield on Thursday. K-W travels to Byron on Thursday and to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday.