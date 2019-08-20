The fall season is upon us.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team already has some scrimmages under its belt and will be the first K-W High School team in official action when it takes on Caledonia Saturday at the Side Out Classic in Edina.
Here's a look at some intriguing matchups each Knights team will face over the next couple months.
FOOTBALL
- Aug. 29 vs. Cleveland — The re-opening of the K-W football stadium will make this Thursday night matchup the first game in Kenyon in 680 days. The Knights will take on a team playing nine-man football a year ago.
- Sept. 13 vs. Lewiston-Altura — The Knights are hoping a change of scenery will do some good in this matchup. L-A has hosted K-W in round one of the section playoffs each of the last two years. Their playoff seeds were not too drastically different, but the final scores were. The Cardinals lost a lot from last year's squad. K-W did also, but its returning size in the trenches could help it stay in the game and establish the run instead of falling behind early and relying on passing.
- Oct. 11 vs. Medford — The Knights' schedule is heavily backloaded. Two of its final three games, week 6 at Blooming Prairie and week 8 at Goodhue, could be against top 10 teams in the state. This game against Medford is no slouch either, but it appears as the most winnable of the bunch. The Knights and Tigers have split a couple one-point games the last two years with Medford winning in 2018. The Tigers were only 4-5 last year, but they dealt with a lot of injuries and return a talented quarterback. On senior night, K-W will have to bring its best to win this one.
VOLLEYBALL
As if playing in the perennially strong Hiawatha Valley League isn't enough, K-W has another challenging non-conference schedule. That tends to bode well come postseason time when QRF rankings are finalized and the pressure of the postseason picks up.
Sept. 10 at Kasson-Mantorville — Stewartville is the narrow favorite to win the Hiawatha Valley League, but these two teams will certainly be a factor, too.
K-W is ranked No. 1 in Class A and K-M is No. 6 in AA.
The KoMets project to have plenty of talent despite losing college-bound talent libero Bailey Berge and middle hitter Peyton Suess.
K-M is still strong at the net led by Peyton’s younger sister, Mya, and all-HVL outside hitter Emilee Terry.
Belmont University bound outside hitter Ally Peterson will look to find more holes in the K-M defense in Berge’s departure.
Despite the similar high trajectories these programs have been on, only one match went five sets in the last 12 meetings. That could change this time around.
Sept. 20-21 at Class A Showcase in Burnsville — K-W will join the class's elite teams at this 16-team tournament hosted by Southwest Christian. The Knights do not know their opponents, but they're among eight teams attending from the preseason top 10 poll, including defending state champion No. 4 Minneota.
Sept. 24 at Stewartville — Could we get a No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup? The Knights and Tigers are hopeful to both make a run to the Xcel Energy Center to contend for state titles, though both can claim supremacy in the HVL. Stewartville returns all but one player from a 25-5 squad a season ago. With two all-state hitters in middle Erin Lamb and outside Kaitlyn Prondzinski, K-W may have its toughest test of the season in the Tigers' Den.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aug. 29 at St. Olaf High School Showcase — The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country team will compete in one of Minnesota's top regular season meets as well as one of the largest in quantity.
Per Milesplit, 27 teams from Minnesota will be in attendance, primarily from the Twin Cities metro.
They are Albert Lea, Bloomington Jefferson, Buffalo, Centennial, Chaska, Dover-Eyota, Eastview, Faribault, Forest Lake, Hopkins, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Mankato West, Maple Grove, Minneapolis Washburn, Minnehaha Academy, Mounds View, New Prague, Owatonna, Park of Cottage Grove, Pequot Lakes, Roseville Area, Spring Lake Park, Waconia, Waseca, Wayzata and Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo.
On the girls side, Wayzata was second at state last year and is the St. Olaf defending champ. It returns its entire lineup led by current senior Emma Atkinson who took fourth at this event and AA state. Lakeville South was 13th at state and sixth at this event.
Z-M/K-W freshman Natasha Sortland was 19th at this event and eighth in state and could be poised for another high finish.
Five boys teams are here from the top 10 at state last year: No. 2 Mounds View, No. 3 Wayzata, No. 6 Forest Lake, No. 7 Buffalo and No. 8 Eastview. Red Wing is not back to defend its team title and the top four individuals atop the St. Olaf leaderboard graduated.
This meet is a chance for elite runners to get a glimpse at the St. Olaf course that will host the state meet in November.
Sept. 26 at home invitational — Z-M/K-W is on home turf for this 11-team event at Zumbrota Golf Course. Planning to attend are Byron, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Goodhue, Hayfield, Lyle-Pacelli, Pine Island, Rochester Lourdes, Wabasha-Kellogg and Waseca.
Z-M/K-W is section mates with Byron, Goodhue, Hayfield, L-P, Pine Island, Lourdes and W-K.
PI's Tanner Horton (17:08.2) is the leading returner from the 2018 race in Zumbrota as he took second place. Waseca is the defending team champion. Four of the top six finishers graduated.
Waseca is also the defending girls meet champ and features state entrant freshman Ella Dufault. Dufault's time of 18:31 bested Sortland at 18:50.1. No other runner broke 19 minutes. Five of the top seven finishers return.
BOYS SOCCER
The Triton/Hayfield/Kenyon-Wanamingo co-op will be a varsity squad in 2019 after the fledgling program only carried a C squad and JV team. Hayfield joins the co-op this year, which is based in Triton and primarily consists of Triton athletes.
Sept. 5 vs. Tri-City United — It's a battle of the "Tri-s" in a game that pits two new teams against each other.
GIRLS SOCCER
The numbers in the girls program for T/H/K-W aren't quite as high as the boys, so the girls will remain at the JV level.
Aug. 29 vs. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa — You don't have to wait long to catch T/H/K-W in action as it opens its season with a home game at Triton-High School.