Jaedin Johnson ran into a buzzsaw Friday morning in his first match of the Class A individual state tournament, but rebounded well enough to advance to Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, Johnson drew third-seeded Gabe Gorecki from Royalton-Upsala in his first-round match. Upsala claimed a 15-0 technical fall victory en route to his second-place finish in the weight class.
Since Gorecki kept winning, Johnson was awarded a wrestleback opportunity Friday night in the consolation bracket. Facing off against Westfield’s Tyler Archer, Johnson claimed a 4-1 decision to turn his state tournament experience into a two-day excursion.
Against Archer, Johnson ended the second period locked in a 0-0 tie. Starting on bottom in the third period, Johnson quickly recorded a reversal and two nearfall points within 30 seconds to provide all the scoring he needed. Archer notched an escape with 30 seconds left, but nothing more.
The win moved Johnson into Saturday morning’s consolation quarterfinals, where the winner secures one of the six spots on the podium and the loser is eliminated from the tournament. Facing off against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead’s Collin Boese, Johnson lost 6-1 to finish his state tournament. Boesse went on to finish fourth.