The Kenyon-Wanamingo clay target team got some work down during the summer and wants to hit the ground running when the fall season begins Sept. 13
The Knights will start two weeks ahead of the official season begins since the Minnesota Clay Target League announced teams can’t drop any of their scores this season.
“Some of these kids are new shooters,” Kenyon-Wanamingo co-coach Shane Lunde said. “We’re hoping in a couple of weeks we’ll get them up and running.”
The Knights averaged around 20-22 athletes during an informal summer season and could see some more numbers with Cannon Falls teaming up with Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lunde said. The team typically averages 30-35 athletes, Lunde said.
Tanner Angelstad, Matt Kohn, Kurt Breimhurst, Luke Berg and Sam Androli each participated in the Minnesota Clay Target League State Tournament in Alexandria in 2019.
Angelstad hit 93 out of 100 targets, including a 25 in the second round. Breimhurst also shot 93 out of 100 and tied with Angelstad for 30th place. Breimhurst had two rounds of 24. Kohn, Alex Lee, Sam Lee and Sam Androli all shot 82s.
The team finished 28th overall with a score of 427. The Knights did not qualify for the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament.
“They have the talent to shoot any bird out there,” Lunde said. “They just need to put it together.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo will likely have athletes pick a time they want to complete their rounds at the Wanamingo Sportsmen’s Club.
This five-week season will run until Oct. 25. Registration is open until Sept. 14.