The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys and girls track and field teams tested themselves at Monday's six-team Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Invite, with the boys team snagging third and the girls team notching fourth place.
Other teams that competed Monday included JWP, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet, Madelia/Truman/GHEC/Martin Luther, and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland.
Joshua Schmidt racked up points for the boys team with a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash, a second-place finish in the 100, a first-place finish in the long jump and a third-place finish in the high jump.
Laden Nerison also grouped a first-place finish in the triple jump with a second-place finish in the long jump and a second-place finish in the mile. Other highlights for the boys team was Michael Pliscott notching fourth in the 400 and sixth in the mile, and Nathan Carroll and Austin Erickson finishing fourth and fifth in the two-mile run.
In the girls competition, Vanessa Schmidt paired a first-place finish in the 100 with a first-place finish in the long jump, plus a fourth-place finish in the high jump, while Hayley Lentsch notched first in the 200, second in the 400 and second on the long jump.
Other highlights for the girls team included Tessa Erlandson and Julia Dahl finishing fourth and fifth in the 800, and Grace Nystuen notching fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Both the boys and girls teams for the Knights return to the track Thursday afternoon at Kasson-Mantorville.