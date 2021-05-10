The Knights scored twice in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to only one run Monday afternoon in Lake City, but the Tigers were able to score once in the bottom of the fourth and five times in the bottom of the fifth to create enough separation for a victory.
Lydia Schaefer and Neveah Greseth led off the top of the fourth with back-to-back singles, before Sidney Majerus worked a walk and Hailey Lerfald slapped a single to help Schaefer and Greseth come around to score.
Majerus and Rachel Ryan also doubled, while Shayley Ferguson added a pair of hits, Lerfald added another hit and Madison Greseth finished with a hit.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next plays at NRHEG on Tuesday, before hosting Byron on Thursday afternoon.