Game: Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-2, 2-1) at Bethlehem Academy (3-1, 2-1), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Knights came from behind for a 28-14 win against Hayfield, while the Cardinals lost 19-8 at Fillmore Central.
Last matchup: Kenyon-Wanamingo won a defensive struggled 20-7 last year at home.
1. If past matchups between these two teams and the first half of this season is any indication, yards and points figure to be at a premium Friday night. Bethlehem Academy has allowed more than 20 points twice this season, once in a 32-26 victory against a high-powered Randolph that's averaged nearly 50 points in its other three games, and second in a 61-27 victory against Hayfield in which the Vikings scored 21 of their points after the game was out of reach in the second half. For Kenyon-Wanamingo, meanwhile, that 20-point mark is a convenient delineator between wins and losses. The Knights have allowed 28 and 42 points in their defeats, but surrendered only 14 points in both of their victories.
2. So far this season, Kenyon-Wanamingo has been most susceptible defensively against the pass. That's not where Bethlehem Academy has excelled the most offensively, as the Cardinals tend to try to overwhelm opposing defenses with their multi-headed rushing attack spearheaded by powerful senior running back Brady Strodtman. Weathering Strodtman's bruising running style has been the key to shutting down Bethlehem Academy thus far, with Fillmore Central limiting him to 42 yards on 11 carries last week and Lester Prairie containing him to 61 yards on 20 carries in Week 1. Of course, Lester Prairie lost that game 8-0 when Strodtman broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the game, so opponents still need to score to cover off the eventual long run.
Kenyon-Wanamingo's offense has been similarly paced by a senior running back in Josh Schmidt, who's developed into a reliable and sturdy workhorse for the Knights in the first half of the season. Off those runs, the Knights have been dangerous on deep shots down the sideline from sophomore quarterback Will Van Epps, who twice nearly hooked up with senior wide receiver Trevor Steberg for big plays in Saturday's win against Hayfield. Steberg, meanwhile, can usually be counted on for a couple carries each game for big gains. The big recent development in the offense, though, was Saturday's use of senior wide receiver Laden Nerison in the Wildcat to spur the comeback victory. That's provided another element for opponents to watch out for.
3. All that being said, there's a good chance Friday's game is decided on special teams. In the past two weeks, Bethlehem Academy has blocked three punts, returning one for a touchdown against Fillmore Central and sending another of the back of the end zone against Randolph, before returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to completely flip the game on its head. The Cardinals also go for two after touchdowns more often than not, with fullback Aiden Tobin diving up the middle with a good amount of success thus far.
On the other end of the field, Kenyon-Wanamingo doesn't possess the game-breaking special team plays, but still has benefited from a run from Nerison on a fake punt to help a win against Winona Cotter. In both wins this season, the Knights have also tried and field fake point after attempts.
4. After last week, both Bethlehem Academy and Kenyon-Wanamingo are part of a healthy second tier chasing Class A No. 10 Rushford-Peterson in the Mid Southeast Blue Subdistrict. The Knights, Cardinals, Randolph and Fillmore Central are all at 2-1 through the first three games of subdistrict play, with Rushford-Peterson alone at the top at 3-0. Hayfield and Wabasha-Kellogg, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win, while Winona Cotter is 1-2.
Rushford-Peterson draws Winona Cotter this week and is favored to stay undefeated, making Friday's games between Kenyon-Wanamingo and Bethlehem Academy, and Randolph and Fillmore Central all the more important in keeping pace at the top of the subdistrict.