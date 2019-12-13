After a 2-0 start to the season, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team has hit a couple road bumps, and the latest was a big one, as they got blasted by the Lake City Tigers, 91-41, on Thursday. The Tigers (4-0) stayed perfect on the year thanks to a dynamic offense, and clearly showed why they’re ranked at second in Class AA.
“Lake City shot the ball extremely well,” KW coach Brent Lurken said. “They went 16 of 30 from 3-point range, and several of those were well contested.”
Lurken felt that the Knights needed to be more aggressive in attacking the basket instead of settling for tough jump shots. Still, he felt that his players continued to play hard throughout the game and showed some improvement in the second half.
Sophomore post Paul Kortsch gave the Knights a boost in the second half with eight points. Senior Tate Erlandson led the team with 10 points and Corey Knott chipped in eight.