The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team showed its Hiawatha Valley League rivalries are still alive and well, with the Knights traveling to Lake City (0-1) on Tuesday night to claim a dramatic five-set victory.
That showing started and ended at the net, where K-W's block repeatedly and forcefully turned away Lake City. Stella Rechtzigel and Norah Rechtzigel were both credited with 11 blocks, while Leah Berg soared high for 10 blocks as well.
Josi Quam flashed five-category production with her 25 assists, six digs, six kills, four blocks and three aces, Tessa Erlandson mixed a team-high 12 kills with 13 digs, Rachel Ryan sprawled for a team-high 14 digs, and Berg added nine kills.
Next up for K-W (2-0) is another former HVL opponent, with the Knights set to travel Thursday afternoon to play at Goodhue (0-0).