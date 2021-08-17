For both Mara Quam and Megan Flom, the decision to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA wasn't much of a decision at all.
The pair of 2017 Kenyon-Wanamingo High School graduates decided they both had unfinished business to take care of on the volleyball court after their 2020 seasons were cancelled, with Quam playing at Minnesota State University, Mankato and Flom at Winona State.
"I feel like there was no question," Quam said. "It made us realize we weren’t ready to be done yet. It was kind of crappy leaving off not getting to play games and stuff, so we definitely wanted to do that one more time. And of course I love the new girls, too, so that makes it a lot easier.”
Both Quam and Flom started their fifth year of eligibility Monday, when their teams officially started preseason practices. For Flom, the decision to return came down to the fact she's an elementary education major, a degree which requires four and a half semesters in school, thanks to a student teaching requirement.
"It’s really just adding one more semester," Flom said. "My parents told me, ‘You have all your life to work, you might as well take one more opportunity to play volleyball.’ Two of my roommates are the same age and they decided to stay, too.”
Both have plans on making this extra year count, too. In the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason poll, Flom and Winona State were slated to finish fifth in the conference, while Flom was named the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year.
“Obviously our conference is really tough," Flom said. "There are a lot of top-ranked teams in the conference, but we have big goals of wanting to win the conference, make it to the NCAA tournament and maybe win the national championship. Just set our goals high and work to achieve them.”
Quam and the Mavericks weren't as happy with preseason prognostications. MSU was picked as the ninth-best team in the NSIC, while Quam was named the team's player to watch after a pair of All-NSIC second-team selections.
That middle-of-the-pack ranking in the 16-team conference has upped the level of intensity in preseason practices for the Mavericks, though.
"We talked about how that’s exciting and it’s fueling the fire, and it’s better to have teams look at you that way,” Quam said.
On the court, Quam is moving back to her traditional collegiate position on the back row as a defensive specialist and a libero. Prior to last season's cancellation, Quam was practicing as an outside hitter as the Mavericks waded through injuries at that position, since Quam had experience as a hitter at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
"I’ll stick to back row," Quam said. "It’s where I’m most comfortable and I’m more solid in that area, too. It’s my go-to position.”
Flom, meanwhile, excels in her positions as an outside hitter and middle blocker, where she racked up a program record .391 hitting percentage in 2019.
After a tough last year and a half, Flom said she's just excited to have something to practice for. All throughout the 2020-21 season, the Warriors practiced, but that's all they were able to do. Even throughout summer workouts with a large part of this year's team, the intensity still wasn't quite there.
That changed Monday, where the intensity mixed with all the practice Winona State has benefited from the last year and a half.
"Our team got in the gym a lot and practiced," Flom said. "Starting off preseason, it wasn’t like everyone was practicing for the first time since a lot of us practiced a lot during the summer. It’s definitely made the level of play a lot higher in the gym, which is good because it prepares us for the high-level teams we’ll play in the conference and non-conference games.”
Monday was a great change of pace for Quam and the Mavericks, too. Last year, Corey Phelps was the team's interim head coach, introducing an additional source of anxiety on top of the practice-only season.
Phelps was named the official coach in June, leading to one of the most refreshing preseason feelings Quam can remember from her time in Mankato.
"I think it’s going better than it has in the past, just because of our coaching and less COVID rules makes it a lot easier for us to practice every day and see each other and team bonding’s a lot easier," Quam said. "It’s a lot different, but it’s definitely for the good.”