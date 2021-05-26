The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys track and field team claimed the championship of its home five-team invitational Tuesday afternoon, while the girls team finished second.
The boys finished ahead of the Rochester Area Association of Christian Home Educators (RAACHE), Cannon Falls, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Lyle Pacelli, while the girls slotted in behind JWP and ahead of Cannon Falls, Lyle-Pacelli and RAACHE.
Josh Schmidt claimed individual titles in the 100- and 400-meter dashes, in addition to the long jump, while Laden Nerison sped to first in the mile, and leapt to first in the triple jump and second in the long jump.
The 400 relay team of Logan Carroll, Michael Pliscott, Daniel Van Epps and Schmidt also claimed first place.
Austin Erickson and Nathan Carroll finished first and second in the two mile, Van Epps and Logan Carroll snagged second and third in the 300 hurdles, Clay Stevenson and Armani Tucker finished first and third in the discus, while Tucker, Stevenson and Van Epps nabbed fourth, fifth and sixth in the shot put. Van Epps also soared to fourth in the high jump.
In the girls competition, Hayley Lentsch finished first in both the 200 and 400, in addition to claiming second in the long jump and joining Rachel Nesseth, Stella Rechtzigel and Vanessa Schmidt on the first-place 400 relay team.
Schmidt also sped to first in the 100, notched second in the 200 and fourth in the long jump, while Nesseth motored to second in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and soared to fourth in the pole vault.
The 3,200 relay team of Tessa Erlandson, Julia Dahl, Grace Nystuen and Norah Rechtzigel also sped to first place, while Dahl and Erlandson finished third and fourth in the 800.
The Knights next compete Tuesday, June 1 at the subsection meet at Pine Island.