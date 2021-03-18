The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team (3-15) earned their second win in the last three games Tuesday night in Kenyon against Pine Island (0-19) in the play-in round for the Section 1AA tournament.
Tessa Erlandson led Kenyon-Wanamingo with 15 points off a trio of 3-pointers, while Stella Rechtzigel added nine points and Josi Quam provided seven points. Josie Flom, Julia Dahl, Josi Quam and Ivette Mendoza all scored as well for the Knights, who led 26-12 at halftime.
K-W was able to seal the victory at the free throw line, where it converted on 11 of 14 attempts.
Next up, the Knights travel Thursday to play at top-seeded Stewartville (18-0).