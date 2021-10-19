Game: Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-5) at Wabasha-Kellogg (0-7), 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Last week: The Knights were unable to keep up with the high-powered Randolph offense in a 50-29 loss, while the Falcons suffered a 45-6 defeat against Fillmore Central.
Last matchup: These two teams have not played each other since at least 2004, which is as far back as records go on minnesota-scores.net.
1. As far as subdistrict or Section 1A seeding implications go, Wednesday’s regular-season finale doesn’t offer much for either team. Kenyon-Wanamingo is likely already locked in as the No. 5 seed in Section 1A after its loss to projected No. 4 seed Randolph and victory against projected No. 6 seed Hayfield. To be safe, though, Kenyon-Wanamingo needs a win Wednesday night to maintain its standing over Hayfield and to also snap a three-game losing streak entering the postseason and a likely first-round rematch against Randolph.
2. Large point and yardage totals have become expected over the past few years for Randolph, which has imprinted its distinct pass-heavy offense throughout the rest of the region after moving up from 9-man football a few years ago. Kenyon-Wanamingo experienced that first hand Friday, when Jacob Weckop racked up 520 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air, in addition to nine rushing attempts to 68 yards and two more touchdowns. The Knights did a good job early on, as the Rockets scored only eight points in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter. A 22-point third quarter put the game out of reach, however.
3. Wabasha-Kellogg should serve as a nice mouthwash for the Kenyon-Wanamingo defense this week. After not fielding a team in 2020, the Falcons have scored a total of 48 points in seven games this season. In last week’s loss against Fillmore Central, Wabasha-Kellogg totaled only 135 yards offensively and fumbled the ball away four times.
4. The Kenyon-Wanamingo offense could use a neck crack game as well. The 29 points scored by the Knights last week was the highest total of the season, but it came against a Randolph team built to try and win games 48-35. In the previous two weeks in losses against Bethlehem Academy and Fillmore Central, Kenyon-Wanamingo produced 14 total points. Assuming nothing crazy happens and the Knights do indeed play the Rockets again to open the postseason, an offense that’s on a roll would go a long way toward a trip to the section semifinals.