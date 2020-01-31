The K-W girls basketball team hosted Lake City on Thursday night, but the Knights couldn’t match the Tigers’ firepower in a 66-43 loss.
The Tigers built a 27-18 lead going into halftime and steadily pulled away in the second half for their 10th win in a row; they haven’t lost since a 70-63 defeat at the hands of Rochester John Marshall back on Dec. 28.
Riley Dummer paced the K-W offense with 11 points and also finished with five rebounds and two assists, while Julianna Boyum scored eight to go along with five rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Megan Mattson chipped in seven points and two assists and also grabbed three rebounds and two steals, and Cera Crouse made the most of her 15 minutes of playing time by scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds.
Tessa Erlandson chipped in five points and Morgyn Schaefer and Nora Woock each finished with three points to complete the scoring, with Woock also contributing three rebounds.
The Knights are now 8-13 on the year and 1-9 in the Hiawatha Valley League. Their next game will be one of their toughest challenges yet, as they’re set to take on Class 2A’s No. 9-ranked Goodhue Wildcats (19-2 overall, 9-1 Hiawatha Valley League) in Goodhue on Tuesday. The Wildcats easily bested the Knights by a score of 72-31 back on Dec. 10.