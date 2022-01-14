The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball was never able to get going offensively Thursday night, while Triton racked up points front behind the arc in a 38-30 victory for the Cobras.

Triton made eight 3-pointers to account for 24 of its 38 points.

The Knights, meanwhile, were led by 14 points from Tessa Erlandson, who drained both of the team's 3-pointers. Stella Rechtzigel added six points while Ivette Medoza tallied three points.

Kenyon-Wanamingo next travels to play at Randolph on Tuesday night.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

