It's not perfect, but for now it will have to do.
With local gyms and fitness centers shuttered by restrictions due to containing the spread of COVID-19, local athletes have been forced to get creative when it comes to staying in shape and maintaining skills for if and when the high school spring sports season gets off the ground.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Julianna Boyum, that means utilizing every resource available to her, including seemingly endless neighborhood streets to run on and a traveling companion.
“Most days I go out for a run and sometimes my dog goes with me," Boyum said. "I like to workout and do stretches we normally do at normal track practice. I just try to do normal things, so if we do go back I’m still in shape and ready to go.”
Boyum, an athlete on the girls track and field team, also includes sprints up and down her driveway while replicating intervals the Knights use in practice.
She starts running at 50% speed, dipping down to 30% for her second rep and then ramping up to 100% speed for the final interval, all while once again gaining some extra training power from her new training surroundings.
“My driveway is like a giant hill,” Boyum said.
For Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Grant McBroom, that comes down to not turning into a slug on the couch.
"Just some activity to keep me going and something to do," McBroom said. "Just simple stuff."
That means taking breaks throughout the day to go and play basketball in the backyard with his younger brother, and grabbing a couple gloves and a baseball to play catch on the occasions his older brother is around.
"It's nothing special," McBroom said. "Just throwing the ball back and forth, getting deeper and throwing some long toss. Just to keep my arm ready and strong."
In the case the Minnesota State High School League decided to play a spring sports season, the reality is the schedule will be cramped and rushed.
Northfield senior softball player Anne Fossum has been preparing for that lack of potential preparation time. On days without rain, that means sprints and other high-intensity workouts up and down her block.
"I get some insight off the internet and then I just do what works for me," Fossum said. "I make up my own, but some workouts are online and some aren't. It's just what I've been doing previously, and then I can make it harder or easier depending on what works for me."
She's lucky enough to be able to hit balls off a tee and into a Bownet — a portable, vertical net with a pocket in the middle for the ball to drop into.
She also said she'll start trying to throw some more this week, since the weather looks nicer and there won't be enough time in an abbreviated preseason to build up arm strength from scratch.
McBroom is doing the same as one of a few members of this year's WEM baseball team with pitching experience. The week before schools were shut down, the Buccaneers met for their week of "arm care" practice, so McBroom has been working to make sure that's not wasted.
"We had practice the week of the section basketball game just for keeping our arms ready to go," McBroom said. "Then we ended up not having school when we actually started the next week, but it's important to keep your arm loose and ready to go. Now, who knows when we'll start up again."
Boyum also does her best to replicate the stretches and exercises she'd be doing each day at practice, but that's not entirely possible for one of her events.
She finished fifth at the Section 1A meet in the 100 hurdles last year, but without hurdles at her home, she's only able to practice her footwork for the event.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in his address March 25 that the stay at home order means it's still accepted for people to venture outside for physical activity as long as social distancing is being observed.
This week, Fossum is taking that advice by initiating an informal gathering for the softball team to "accidentally show up to the fields together" to collectively utilize her hitting tees, Bownet and bucket of softballs
"We'll just do what people want, space each other out," Fossum said. "Most girls don't have the equipment to hit or throw, so it's more just for getting the team together, but also allowing them to keep their skills up while we're waiting."