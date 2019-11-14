For nearly as long as she can remember, Ally Peterson formed her dream and never let it out of sight.
Growing up in Kenyon and watching her older sister and mother teach her the game she grew to love, Peterson formulated a game plan. Become an NCAA Division I college volleyball player.
“That was my dream forever as a kid,” Peterson recalled. “I just knew that was what I wanted to do.”
Mission accomplished 13 years later.
This fall, the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School senior announced her commitment to play for the Belmont University Bruins in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eye-catching play
It didn't take long for K-W head coach Jen Nerison to realize she had something with Peterson.
The lineage was there, to begin with. Mother, Lisa, was a Division II player at the University of North Dakota. Older sister, Mia, was a member of the K-W squad that went 34-2 and finished third in state in 2016 in her senior season.
Ally Peterson began to make a name for herself while still in middle school.
She dominated at the C-squad level as a seventh-grader, and began to get playing time with varsity the following summer. Peterson made the most of the opportunity, playing a key role in the Knights knocking off one of the state's top teams and a conference rival in a tournament match.
"The memory that kind of clicked with me that she’s going to fit perfect on the team, it was summer of 2015," Nerison said of K-W's annual trip to a team camp at Southwestern Minnesota State University. "We ended up playing Stewartville and we ended up beating them. We split the first two sets and went to the third set in the tournament. I remember her. That’s when it clicked. She’s going to have a big role in our program and in the following year."
Peterson played in every set of every varsity match as an eighth-grader. This was far from a young, rebuilding team, either. That veteran-laden group won over 20 matches and was a win away from state.
The talented outside hitter Peterson sprouted up close to her current height of 5 feet, 10 inches heading into her freshman year.
"It was like, 'Woah, hey, Ally. Hey up there!" Nerison said. "She got tons of kills hitting high off the block. She’d hit high off the girls hands and it’d just tool off and soar out of bounds. She wasn’t a big power hitter at the 10-foot line like she is now. But she just finds a way. She’s just smart. She knows the court and uses many tools."
Gaining her voice
Peterson is more of the quiet type by nature. This wasn't to be misconstrued for a lack of confidence.
She let her play do the talking early on in her prep career while learning under talented college-bound players like Mara Quam (Minnesota State University, Mankato) and Megan Flom (Winona State University).
When the Flom-Quam duo departed, Peterson began to attract more attention from opposing defenses as a sophomore.
She only stepped up her game, elevating from all-HVL status to all-state honorable mention in Class AA in her first year as a team captain.
Peterson and a talented group of five seniors got the Knights back to state in 2017 with a 22-9 record.
The season featured one of her favorite matches of her career. K-W came back from two sets down at rival and state power Kasson-Mantorville. Peterson served the Knights home to close out a dramatic fifth set.
Moving into her junior year, Peterson became even more valuable to the Knights. She was also called on to be a vocal leader.
It took her some time to find her voice, but when she did, she sought a constant message. Her words espoused equality within the team and playing for each other. Everyone ought to have the work ethic as if they're still fighting for a spot on the team.
"I think seeing other seniors go through and seeing what kind of leadership they’ve given our program, I wanted to do the same and even more," Peterson said of a program that won 20-plus matches in each of her five seasons. "I really tried to lead my team and even help younger girls and try to give them the confidence they need and help them to feel comfortable playing with everyone and to make everyone feel at home in the gym.
"Trying to be one of the senior leaders and make everyone feel equal to each other. Help our team play well with each other so everyone’s equal and there’s no one greater than everyone else."
Peterson improved to all-state first team status in 2018. The Knights improved to 24 wins and a section finals berth.
By this point, Division II and I colleges were requesting Peterson's services.
"It’s kind of a crazy process," Peterson said. "It’s kind of overwhelming when you’re 15 and 16 and 17 years old and you’re trying to decide what you want to do and where you want to go. Going on these college visits, it’s really nerve-wracking and you don’t want to do the wrong thing because this can decide your future. It makes me nervous going on all these college visits, but once I got to Belmont it felt like home to me."
Her senior season solidified why she's going to a Southern Conference program with six winning seasons this decade playing.
K-W was ranked No. 1 in Class A for a portion of the 2019 season and racked up another 20-win season and a deep section playoff run. Senior middle hitter Julianna Boyum was also an all-state selection.
Over 30 matches, Peterson accumulated 398 kills, 30 ace serves on 93 percent accuracy, 33 blocks and 354 digs.
She's K-W's career kills leader (1,705) and is also up to four-digit digs (1,175). Career stats include 158 blocks, 121 ace serves and 43 set assists.
Peterson took pride in developing into a strong back row player in addition to her prowess near the net. The all-state academic selection was a student of the game.
"As I was younger I was pretty versatile, but I think as I’ve gotten older I think I’ve for sure gotten better at my all-around game," Peterson said. "When I was younger I wasn’t as good as the back row so I really tried to focus working on that, mostly. To make that as good as my front row play was. For that, I really worked to become the most versatile player I can be and to be put in wherever I’m needed and to help my team by being the best I can."
K-W's loss is Belmont's gain as far as Nerison sees it.
"She’s just a neat kid. I think the program that she’s going to be making her next journey with is going to be lucky to have her. She’s going to be able to offer so much on the court, off the court.
"Just an all-around special young lady that they’re getting."