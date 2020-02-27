Rankings and records be damned, Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Carter Quam will walk onto the mat for his first match Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul at the Class A individual championships as the underdog, at least in the eyes of the seeds handed out by the Minnesota State High School League.
Through the league’s system, it was determined Quam, ranked No. 8 by theguillotine.com, was the ninth-strongest wrestler in the 16-entrant field. Only the top eight are assigned seeds, with the remaining eight randomly dispersed throughout the bracket against the seeded wrestlers.
That means Quam (33-5 record this year) is matched up in the first round against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City junior Logan Sherwood, who’s not ranked by theguillotine.com, sports a 21-6 record and was awarded the No. 7 seed in the state tournament.
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s other two state entrants, eighth-grader Gavin Johnson and junior Alec Johnson, both enter the state tournament unseeded as well.
For Gavin Johnson (29-10), that means a first round matchup in the 106-pound bracket against second-seeded Anthony Romero (39-3) from Grand Meadow-Leroy-Ostrander-Southland. All three of Romero’s losses this season have come while wrestling up at 120.
Alec Johnson (26-12), meanwhile, resides in a similar boat to Quam in the 138-pound bracket. He finished the MSHSL’s seeding criteria with the same number of seeding points as Fertile-Beltrami’s Hunter Hitchen. Hitchen was awarded the No. 8 seed, though, while Johnson, a two-time state qualifier, was dropped into the bottom eight entrants that have opponents randomly assigned.
That means Johnson will start his state tournament against third-seeded Brett Willaby (39-5) from Windom-Mountain Lake.
The Class A first round matches will start Friday at 9 a.m.