Competing at the varsity level for the first year is no easy task. The Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield boys soccer team (0-5-1) had scored in every match before a tough Byron team blanked the T/K-W/H Cobras 6-0 Sept. 17 in Byron.
The Cobras got back on the board Thursday at Tri-City United, but the Titans won that one 6-1, scoring three in both halves. T/K-W/H's Adrian Martinez scored in the second half.
T/K-W/H hosted Lake City (2-5-2) Tuesday night after the Kenyon Leader went to press. The regular season concludes with more Hiawatha Valley League foes 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Rochester Lourdes (7-3-1) and 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in Dodge Center vs. Kasson-Mantorville (1-7-1).