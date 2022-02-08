The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team hit the mat five times last week, first for a home triangular Thursday night against Maple River and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, and then second Saturday for the Cannon Falls Duals.
Thursday night, the Knights registered a 44-33 victory against LARP after dropping a 39-30 match against Maple River.
Saturday, K-W beat Waseca 48-31, topped Cannon Falls 39-38 and lost 55-7 against Class AAA No. 10 Northfield. Full results are listed below for the Maple River, LARP and Waseca duals.
The Knights finish the regular season with matches Tuesday at St. Charles, Thursday at Medford and Friday at Caledonia.
Maple River 39, Kenyon-Wanamingo 30
106 — Wyatt Walters (MR) dec. Masyn Hanson 6-3.
113 — Reed Sommer (KW) pinned Kolt Buttermen Fall @ 4:36.
120 — Braxton Simon (MR) dec. Tate Miller 6-2.
126 — Ethan Elvebak (MR) dec. Landon Trump 5-3.
132 — Boden Simon (MR) won by forfeit.
138 — Gavin Johnson (KW) dec. Byron Getchell 3-0.
145 — Ethan Evenson (MR) pinned Austin Avery Fall @ :50.
152 — Dillion Bartel (KW) dec. Konner Harpestad 4-3.
160 — Cooper Ochsendorf (MR) pinned Owen Craig Fall @ 3:43.
170 — Jaedin Johnson (KW) pinned Noah Ziegler Fall @ 3:20.
182 — Laken Ivie (MR) pinned Gage Thompson Fall @ :56.
195 — Will VanEpps (KW) pinned Brody Johnson Fall @ 1:52.
220 — Thayne Decker (MR) pinned Charles Koncor Fall @ :15.
285 — Amari Stokes (KW) pinned Colten Berkner Fall @ :57.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Lewiston-Altura 33
106 — Masyn Hanson (KW) pinned Spencer Nelson Fall @ 5:46.
113 — Reed Sommer (KW) pinned Tyler Kreidemacher Fall @ 1:18.
120 — Tate Miller (KW) pinned Colton Jenkins Fall @ 5:15.
126 — Jordan Zibrowski (LA) pinned Landon Trump Fall @ 1:29.
132 — Gavin Johnson (KW) tech. fall Quintin Betthasuer 16-1.
138 — Trent Foss (KW) pinned Eli Jenson Fall @ 1:20.
145 — Titan Teakutz (LA) pinned Austin Avery Fall @ 5:20.
152 — Dillion Bartel (KW) pinned Zack Plank Fall @ :40.
160 — Brennan Corcoran (LA) dec. Owen Craig 10-6.
170 — Jaedin Johnson (KW) pinned Camdyn Anderson Fall @ :36.
182 — Tyler Kryzer (LA) pinned Gage Thompson Fall @ 2:00.
195 — Will VanEpps (KW) dec. Jacob Meyer 3-0.
220 — Roc Frisch (LA) pinned Charles Koncor Fall @ :08.
285 — Amari Stokes (KW) pinned Andrew Wilkemeyer Fall @ 1:00.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 48, Waseca 31
106: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over (WASE) (For.)
113: Reed Sommer (KEWA) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 0:40)
120: John Feeley (WASE) over (KEWA) (For.)
126: Tate Miller (KEWA) over Slade Barnett (WASE) (Fall 1:44)
132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over Jacob Root (WASE) (Fall 1:20)
138: Trent Foss (KEWA) over (WASE) (For.)
145: Kaden Johnson (WASE) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 0:30)
152: Oliver O‘Brien (WASE) over Owen Craig (KEWA) (MD 11-1)
160: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over (KEWA) (For.)
170: Carter Ellis (WASE) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Dec 11-5)
182: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Payton Garza (WASE) (Fall 5:49)
195: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Matthew Veroeven (WASE) (Fall 3:03)
220: Charles Koncur (KEWA) over (WASE) (For.)
285: Jenaro Delgado (WASE) over Amari Stokes (KEWA) (Fall 5:25)