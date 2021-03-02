The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team earned a pair of close victories Tuesday night in Kenyon with a 36-27 triumph against Plainview-Elgin-Millville before a 33-31 victory against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Against P-E-M, Carter Quam won by fall in the 220-pound weight class and Armani Tucker did the same at heavyweight to turn a three-point deficit entering the final two matches into a nine-point victory for the Knights.
K-W won only six matches against P-E-M, but it earned the maximum six points in all six of those with Trent Foss (120) winning by fall and Gavin Johnson (113), Kiefer Olson (126) and Landon Trump (132) all winning by forfeit.
No details were available from the victory against Zumbrota-Mazeppa as of publication, other than Alec Johnson earning the 100th win of his career in Tuesday's final dual match.
The Knights finish the regular season Thursday night with a triangular at Maple River that also includes United South Central