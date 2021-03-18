The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team advanced 12 wrestlers from Tuesday's Section 2A individual tournament at Blue Earth Area High School to Saturday's regional state qualifier with Section 3A at Windom.
If a wrestler advanced to the section championship or the third-place match, they were eligible to move on to Saturday, when those four are put in a bracket with the top four wrestlers from Section 3A. Two individuals per weight class advance from the regional state qualifier to the state tournament.
Wrestlers that advanced to the championship matches Tuesday for the Knights were Gavin Johnson (113-pound weight class), Trent Foss (120), Bray Olson (152), Carter Quam (195) and Armani Tucker (285).
Tate Miller (106), Kiefer Olson (126), Landon Trump (132), Jaedin Johnson (145), Tyler Craig (160), Dillon Bartel (170) and Logan Meyers (220) all advanced to third-place matches.