Backed by a dominant performance from senior post player Stella Rechtzigel, the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team won its fifth game in a row with Tuesday's 43-39 victory at Kingsland.

Rechtzigel poured in 18 points to help K-W fight back from a 26-25 halftime defecit and then stave off Kingsland in the final minutes.

Tessa Erlandson added 10 points with a 3-pointer, while Josi Quam drilled a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points. Josie Flom and Ivette Mendoza both finished with four points.

The win improves K-W to 5-4 this season, which is the latest the team has been above .500 since the 2016-17 team finished 19-10 and advanced to the Section 1AA championship.

K-W next plays Friday night at Blooming Prairie.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News.

