Cannon Falls was eager to flip the script on Kenyon-Wanamingo.
The K-W Knights (5-2, 1-2 Hiawatha Valley League) won the last nine sets in a row and swept the CF Bombers (8-4, 4-1 HVL) three years in a row entering Thursday's match in Cannon Falls.
The two teams appear as close in talent as ever as the Bombers downed the Knights in five sets by scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 12-25, 15-11.
Both teams served at a high rate as CF was at 94.1% and K-W 96.1%.
The Bombers' attack was a little crisper with .204 hitting and 18 errors compared to .167 and 29, respectively, for the Knights.
CF was scrappy to keep balls alive and make K-W work for points. It was its four win in a row. The Bombers' four losses are to either ranked teams and/or in Class AAA.
The Knights don't long have to dwell on this one as they are at the Class A Showcase Friday and Saturday in Burnsville. CF is competing in the Class AA Showcase running concurrently.
Cannon Falls 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 2
K — 25 20 22 25 11
C — 22 25 25 12 15
K-W statistics — Kills: Ally Peterson 22; Julianna Boyum 15; Megan Mattson 5; Leah Berg 4; Madi Luebke, Ellie Benson, Hailey Lerfald 3 … Assists: Luebke 25; Riley Dummer 17; Kaia Johnson 4; Peterson 3; Mattson 1 … Aces: Boyum 3; Dummer 2; Johnson 1 … Blocks: Lerfald 7; Boyum 5; Mattson 3; Berg, Benson 2 … Digs: Boyum 19; Peterson 16; Mattson 14; Dummer 10; Johnson 9; Berg 3; Benson 1