Josh Schmidt rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, but the Kenyon-Wanamingo football team was unable to produce much sustainable offense Friday night in a 28-14 loss at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the first game of the season.
After the Panthers jumped in front 8-0 in the first quarter, Schmidt plunged forward from two yards out for a touchdown in the second quarter, but NRHEG stopped the two-point conversion to maintain an 8-6 lead.
The Panthers then scored three consecutive touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to extend their lead to 28-6, before Evan Brossard added a 10-yard touchdown rush to bring the Knights back within 28-14 with three minutes left in the game.
Schmidt averaged 7.3 yards a carry, while Brossard rushed nine times for a total of 24 yards. Outside of those two, however, K-W rushed for negative-38 yards.
The Knights turned the ball over three times through the air and managed only 20 yards passing.
Trevor Steberg caught three passes for a total of 22 yards, while Laden Nerison caught a pass but was tackled two yards behind the line of scrimmage.
NRHEG, meanwhile, racked up 147 yards on the ground and 131 yards through the air while not turning the ball over. The Panthers turned the ball over once via a fumble.
K-W next plays Friday night at home against Winona Cotter, which beat Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 34-16 in its first game of the season