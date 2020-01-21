After mostly competing in tournaments over the last few weeks, the K-W wrestling team was back in Kenyon on Thursday evening for a dual with Goodhue.
The two teams engaged in a back-and-forth affair, with the Knights ultimately prevailing 42-30.
The Wildcats had a brief early lead when Lucas Bortz topped Gavin Johnson 5-3 in the 106-pound weight class, but Trent Foss (113) evened the score by winning a 7-2 decision over Ryan Bortz.
Goodhue’s Ethan Breuer was unable to finish the 120-pound match after suffering an injury, which allowed K-W to take a 9-3 lead. But the Wildcats tied it right back up after Makae O’Reilly (126) pinned Owen Craig.
The Wildcats stretched their lead a bit after Ben Jaeger (132) pinned Dillon Bartel and Maddox O’Reilly defeated Alec Johnson 5-0, but Bray Olson (145) pulled the Knights closer by pinning Alex Nelson, and the Wildcats received another blow when Kade Altendorf was unable to finish the 152-pound match due to injury.
Goodhue briefly retook the lead after K-W forfeited at 160, but the Knights finished strong thanks to big wins by Tyler Craig (170), Logan Meyers (182) and Carter Quam (195). Both Craig and Meyers won their matches by fall, while Quam won his match in a 7-0 decision over Goodhue’s Cody Lohman. Collectively, their individual wins sealed the dual, and K-W improved to 16-4 on the season.
The Knights forfeited at 220 and the Wildcats forfeited at HWT to conclude the dual.
K-W wrestled against the Westfield Razorbacks (a team of wrestlers from Hayfield and Blooming Prairie) on Tuesday evening, and the Knights will travel to Cannon Falls High School this Thursday for a 5 p.m. triangular with the teams from Cannon Falls and Pine Island.
While neither team is ranked, the Pine Island Panthers should present a formidable challenge, especially at 106 pounds, where Luke Williams is the No. 5-ranked individual in Class AA.
Cannon Falls’ top athlete is also in the 106-pound weight class, as Gavin Peterson is ranked No. 10 in Class AA there.
Carter Quam remains K-W’s only ranked wrestler, checking in at No. 5 in the 220-pound weight class in Class A.
At 16-4 overall, the Knights should be favored against both Cannon Falls and Pine Island. The Panthers currently sit at the bottom of the Hiawatha Valley League conference standings, with a conference record of 0-5 and an overall record of 3-12.
Cannon Falls is 2-4 in the conference standings and 9-5 overall, while K-W is 4-0 against conference foes.