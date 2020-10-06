Kenyon-Wanamingo/Cannon Falls saw improvement in scores in several spots in the third week of competition.
Two athletes had a score of 60 or better while five hit 50 or more targets in their three rounds.
Kendrick Otto hit 64 targets out of 75 and nearly had a perfect first round when he hit 24 targets. Tyler Haasnoot hit 60 of his targets as he reached the 60-mark for the second consecutive week. Tanner Angelstad hit 57 targets and Ray Jeseritz finished with 56 hit targets. Logan Evavold, Cal Luebke and Joseph Mills each shot 50 targets.
Sydney Majerus led the girls with a total of 49 hit targets, a season high by eight. Faith Mehling finished with 39 while Ella Feldman hit 20 and Isabella Chmelik shot 11 targets.
Scores were down in several spots for K-W/Cannon Falls in what coach Shane Lunde described as a tough week.