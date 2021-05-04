Gavin Sommer and Owen Hilke tag-teamed the duties on the mound to shut down the Cardinals on Monday afternoon in Wanamingo.
Sommer started and fired the first four innings, before Hilke secured the victory in the final three innings.
After Bethlehem Academy grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second, Kenyon-Wanamingo tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third before scoring three runs in each of the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the fifth.
Hilke and Sommer both collected a pair of hits, while Jaedin Johnson and Tyler Craig both whacked a home run.
The Knights next play Monday, May 10 at Triton.