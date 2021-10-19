The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team rebounded from losing the third set Monday night at home to hold off Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in a back-and-forth fourth set and wrap up a 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 30-28 victory.
Tessa Erlandson tied for the team lead in digs with 20 for the Knights, in addition to her 11 kills, two aces, three assists and one block ace. Julia Dahl also dropped back to provide 20 digs in addition to her six kills, while Rachel Ryan tallied 17 digs to go with three assists and two aces.
Leah Berg led Kenyon-Wanamingo with 12 kills and four block aces. Stella Rechtzigel also paired 10 kills with a block ace, and Josi Quam mixed a team-high 22 assists with 13 digs, seven kills and two aces.
Kenyon-Wanamingo was back in action again Tuesday night hosting Triton. The Knights then finish their season Monday, Oct. 25 with a home match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.