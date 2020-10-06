Things look a little different inside the Kenyon-Wanamingo gym this season after a coaching change and the graduation of several important players from last year’s team.
The Knights graduated seven seniors from last year’s team. Tracy Erlandson enters her first year as head coach with five juniors returning, along with a cast of sophomores. The lone returning senior, Hailey Lerfald, dislocated her ankle this summer and may not return until the end of October.
All seven of those seniors who graduated in the spring played on the court for K-W, including last year’s All-Area Player of the Year Ally Peterson, who now plays for Division-I Belmont University in Tennessee. Peterson had 398 kills, 30 ace serves on 93 percent accuracy, 33 blocks and 354 digs last season in earning an all-state selection. Teammate Julianna Boyum also earned an all-state selection as a senior last year.
The Knights finished with a 18-9 record (6-4 in the Hiawatha Valley League) before dropping a narrow 3-2 match against Medford in the Section 1A semifinals last season.
Erlandson served the past eight seasons as an assistant with the program so K-W shouldn’t have trouble adjusting to Erlandson leading the team. Erlandson takes over for Jen Nerison, who led the team to two state tournament appearances in the previous eight seasons. The K-W School District did not renew Nerison’s contract, citing a policy that gives in-district coaching candidates priority over incumbent coaches who do not teach in the district. Nerison teaches in Goodhue.
Leah Berg, who played primarily as a right outside hitter will move to the middle this season. Josi Quam will set for the Knights. Meanwhile Tessa Erlandson and Julia Dahl will play at outside hitter. Rachel Ryan and Stella Rechtzigel will share the libero role.
Erlandson said the team has remained competitive in practices and they don’t like to lose.
“We have some younger kids that have been working really hard at practice,” she said.
The junior varsity team lost only two matches last season.
K-W opens the season Thursday against Triton in Dodge Center.