Tanner Angelstad led the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Cannon Falls fall trap shooting team in the sixth week of competition with a three-round total of 63.
Four others hit 50 or more targets. Kendrick Ott hit 54 of 75 targets, Tyler Haasnoot went 53-for-75, Cal Luebke connected on 51 targets and Alex Vold went 50 of 75.
Nine other Kenyon-Wanamingo/Cannon Falls athletes hit 40 or more targets. Joseph Mills went 49 of 75 and Faith Mehling led the girls by going 48-for-75. Ray Jeseritz connected on 46 targets and Sidney Majerus finished by hitting 45 targets.
The team will wrap up the season this weekend.