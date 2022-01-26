A late first-half run from the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team turned a back-and-forth affair Tuesday night in Kenyon into a 56-38 victory against visiting Bethlehem Academy.
The Cardinals (3-9, 1-5 Gopher Conference) led 13-12 in the early part of the first half, before the Knights (13-3, 8-2) raced away to a 36-17 halftime lead.
Bethlehem Academy's offense was disrupted by Kenyon-Wanamingo senior center Paul Kortsch, according to Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen.
"K-W’s defense made some execution tough for us," Friesen said. "Our shooting percentage wasn’t good and we didn’t get to the free throw line. Kortsch’s height and shot blocking ability made us a little hesitant around the hoop."
Scoring-wise, K-W's Laden Nerison finished with a game-high 24 points — including the 1,000th of his career. He also grabbed four rebounds and swiped three steals. Kortsch also finished with a robust stat line of 10 rebounds, eight points and seven blocks.
Bethlehem Academy was led by 10 points and four steals from Justin Simones, while Matthew Croke finished with nine points and Brad Sartor added eight points.
The Cardinals next play at home Thursday against Blooming Prairie (2-11, 2-7) and Friday against NRHEG (7-6, 3-3).
"I think if we stay healthy and keep working hard, that we can get on a roll and get a bunch of wins yet over the next few weeks," Friesen said.
The Knights next visit Pine Island (6-8) on Thursday and host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (6-3, 4-2) on Friday.